October 17, 2017

Brandon
17° C, A few clouds

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Wind warning in effect
Oct. 17, 2017 - Invest in strong journalism by supporting the Brandon Sun! - Learn more.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Wife of former Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle rushed to hospital

By: Rob Gillies, The Associated Press
Posted: 10/17/2017 7:58 PM

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. - Former hostage Joshua Boyle says his wife Caitlan had to be rushed to the hospital and remains there.

Boyle told The Associated Press in an email that his wife was admitted Monday. He says his first concern is the health of his wife and children. His email Tuesday did not specify why she was taken to the hospital.

Boyle, his American wife and their three children were rescued Wednesday, five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan on a backpacking trip. The children were born in captivity.

The family returned to Canada late Friday.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 25 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 25 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. - Former hostage Joshua Boyle says his wife Caitlan had to be rushed to the hospital and remains there.

Boyle told The Associated Press in an email that his wife was admitted Monday. He says his first concern is the health of his wife and children. His email Tuesday did not specify why she was taken to the hospital.

FILE - In this file image from video released by Taliban Media in December 2016, Caitlan Coleman talks in the video while her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle holds their two children. The couple and their three children were rescued Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2017, five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan on a backpacking trip. The children were born in captivity. (Taliban Media via AP)

FILE - In this file image from video released by Taliban Media in December 2016, Caitlan Coleman talks in the video while her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle holds their two children. The couple and their three children were rescued Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2017, five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan on a backpacking trip. The children were born in captivity. (Taliban Media via AP)

Boyle, his American wife and their three children were rescued Wednesday, five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan on a backpacking trip. The children were born in captivity.

The family returned to Canada late Friday.

Joshua Boyle said after landing at Toronto's airport that the Taliban-linked Haqqani network raped his wife during the years they were held.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store