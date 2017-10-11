Winnipeg police officer charged after pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

"I'm very disappointed. My heart goes out to the family," Police Chief Danny Smyth told reporters Wednesday.

Cody Severight, 23, was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

Const. Justin Holz was off-duty Tuesday night when a pedestrian was struck while crossing Main Street near Sutherland Avenue, north of the downtown.

"I want to make it clear — Const. Holz is being investigated criminally for his conduct and he will be treated accordingly, regardless of the fact he was a member of the police service."

Smyth said he believes Severight was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, but that it was a poor decision for the driver of the vehicle to take off without helping.

Earlier in the day, another off-duty officer hit a pedestrian on Portage Avenue. Police said that officer stayed at the scene while the woman was taken to hospital, where she is in stable condition. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating both cases.

Smyth said Severight was struck at about 8 p.m., and Holz was arrested within an hour in an area of north Main Street.

The officer had worked a day shift, finishing about three hours earlier.

The chief didn't know if Holz went out for drinks after work, but said the investigation will likely look into that possibility, as well as whether he was with other officers who may have watched him get behind the wheel.

The 34-year-old officer, with the force for eight years, faces charges of impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving a death.

Holz was released from custody on a promise to appear in court Nov. 22.

He was also placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the court case and a subsequent internal review.